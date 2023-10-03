News & Insights

Enhabit Continues To Fall

(RTTNews) - Enhabit, Inc. (EHAB) shares are falling more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning trade. The stock have been on a bearish trend and touched the lowest point in the year-to-date. Yesterday, analysts had a differing view on Enhabit -A few of them suggesting to 'sell,' while a section of them recommended to 'hold.'

Currently, shares are at $9.21, down 21.48 percent from the previous close of $11.73 on a volume of 385,020.

