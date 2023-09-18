EnerSys Secures A $92 Mln Contract From U.S. Navy

(RTTNews) - EnerSys (ENS) on Monday announced that it has been awarded a multi-year duration contract by the United States Navy (USN) worth $91.8 million.

The contract is to supply Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries to the USN as the main storage batteries on all four classes of USN Nuclear Submarines.

EnerSys stated that this contract is a continuation of a supplier relationship with the US Navy for over 15 years, from their highly automated facility in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Mark Matthews, Senior Vice President of Specialty Global added, "EnerSys takes great pride in supporting the US Navy's submarine fleet with our proprietary TPPL technology for the growing needs of this demanding application. It is an honor to partner with the US Navy for the next five years and we look forward to continuing to support the US Navy as well as the entire US Department of Defense with EnerSys advanced lithium cobalt and proprietary lithium ion-chemistries."

