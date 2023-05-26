Enersys (ENS) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Enersys said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $96.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 1.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enersys. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENS is 0.29%, an increase of 19.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 45,847K shares. The put/call ratio of ENS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enersys is 97.66. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.50% from its latest reported closing price of 96.22.

The projected annual revenue for Enersys is 3,889MM, an increase of 7.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 1,520K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,310K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 67.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,260K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 12.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,243K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 18.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,052K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENS by 19.75% over the last quarter.

Enersys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EnerSys Inc., the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy system solutions, motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other commercial electric-powered vehicles. Energy Systems provide highly integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecommunication, utility, uninterruptible power supplies, renewable, medical, aerospace and defense, premium starting, lighting and ignition applications. Outdoor equipment enclosure products are utilized in the telecommunication, cable, utility, transportation industries and by government and defense customers. The company also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world.

