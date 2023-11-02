Enerplus Corporation Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $127.66 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $305.95 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Enerplus Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $137.2 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.9% to $447.23 million from $720.53 million last year.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $127.66 Mln. vs. $305.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $447.23 Mln vs. $720.53 Mln last year.

