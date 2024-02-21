Enerplus Corporation Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $116.71 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $330.71 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Enerplus Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $115.25 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Enerplus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $116.71 Mln. vs. $330.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $1.49 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.