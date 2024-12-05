Energy Fuels to Advance Toliara Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) has released an update.
Energy Fuels Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Madagascar to advance the Toliara Project, focusing on titanium, zirconium, and rare earth elements. The agreement marks a significant step towards resuming development after a suspension and aims to establish a stable legal and financial framework for this large-scale mining project. This collaboration promises to bring substantial economic benefits to the region, potentially becoming the largest U.S. investment in Madagascar.
