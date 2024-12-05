News & Insights

Stocks

Energy Fuels to Advance Toliara Project in Madagascar

December 05, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Energy Fuels Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Madagascar to advance the Toliara Project, focusing on titanium, zirconium, and rare earth elements. The agreement marks a significant step towards resuming development after a suspension and aims to establish a stable legal and financial framework for this large-scale mining project. This collaboration promises to bring substantial economic benefits to the region, potentially becoming the largest U.S. investment in Madagascar.

For further insights into TSE:EFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UUUU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.