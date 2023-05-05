Enerflex (EFXT) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Enerflex said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.66%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerflex. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 94.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFXT is 0.25%, an increase of 263.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 319.77% to 71,034K shares. The put/call ratio of EFXT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enerflex is 10.67. The forecasts range from a low of 8.20 to a high of $13.94. The average price target represents an increase of 77.18% from its latest reported closing price of 6.02.

The projected annual revenue for Enerflex is 2,619MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 10,374K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company.

Chai Trust Co holds 8,329K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company.

1832 Asset Management holds 7,251K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 7,047K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 5,277K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,298K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFXT by 3.70% over the last quarter.

