Enerflex CFO Rodney Gray Resigns

October 01, 2023 — 10:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT, EFX.TO) said that Rodney Gray has resigned from his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities.

Enerflex noted that it has initiated a search process to identify the company's next Chief Financial Officer and has retained an executive search firm to assist with the process.

The company said it will provide details regarding its financial results and progress on its strategic priorities in connection with its third-quarter 2023 earnings announcement in November.

