Enechange Accelerates EV Charging Initiatives

Enechange Ltd. is actively advancing its EV charging business by securing a bridge loan and commencing installations of charging ports, with further financial measures under consideration to enhance corporate value. The company is on track with its 100-Day Plan for transformation and plans to disclose the second phase of its business plan by January 2025. Additionally, Enechange is closely monitoring industry trends and government subsidies to continue promoting EV charging infrastructure as part of its commitment to a decarbonized society.

