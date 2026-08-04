Emerson Electric Co. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $718 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $586 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $960 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $4.873 billion from $4.553 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $718 Mln. vs. $586 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $4.873 Bln vs. $4.553 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 6.55 Full year EPS guidance: 5 %

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