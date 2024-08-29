Emergent BioSolutions' ACAM2000 Gets FDA Approval For Mpox Indication; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for the expansion of the indication for ACAM2000, (Smallpox and Mpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live) to include prevention of mpox disease in individuals determined to be at high risk for mpox infection.

The vaccine was first approved by the FDA in 2007 for active immunization for the prevention of smallpox disease in individuals determined to be at high risk for smallpox infection. Mpox, previously called monkeypox, is an infectious disease endemic to central and west Africa caused by the double-stranded DNA mpox virus. The virus is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the Poxviridae family, related to the virus which caused smallpox.

ACAM2000 is indicated in the U.S. for active immunization for the prevention of smallpox and mpox disease in individuals determined to be at high risk for smallpox and mpox infection.

EBS closed Thursday's regular trading at $8.91. In the after-hours trading, the stock gained $1.39 or 15.60%.

