EME Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Broad-Based Growth, Stock Up

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported solid second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s quarterly performance was driven by broad-based organic growth across its reportable segments, disciplined project execution, favorable project mix and solid demand in key end markets. Improved operating leverage and cost control supported margin expansion, while record remaining performance obligations strengthened revenue visibility. Continued demand for mission-critical construction, network and communications, healthcare, institutional, water and wastewater, and high-tech manufacturing projects also supported management’s improved outlook.



Following the results, EMCOR stock gained more than 11% during today’s pre-market trading session.

EMCOR’s Earnings & Revenue Discussion

EMCOR reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $9.06 per share, up 34.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.23 by 25.3%.



Revenues rose 19.8% to a record $5.15 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 9%. Strong organic growth across every reportable segment drove the results, while Remaining Performance Obligations or RPOs reached a record $17.14 billion.



Organic revenues increased 19.6% year over year after adjusting for incremental acquisition contributions and the sale of the company’s U.K. operations. The performance reflected sustained activity across EMCOR’s construction and services platforms.



Net income climbed to $403.7 million from $302.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Management attributed the performance to disciplined execution, favorable demand across key markets and the company’s ability to deliver complex, mission-critical projects.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

EMCOR Expands Margins Through Operating Leverage

Gross profit increased 22.6% year over year to $1.02 billion. The gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) to 19.8%, as profit growth exceeded the pace of revenue growth.



Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 13.5% year over year to $475 million but declined to 9.2% of revenues from 9.7% a year earlier. Operating income advanced 31.8% year over year to $547.3 million, while the operating margin improved 100 bps to 10.6%.

EME's Segmental Performance Shows Broad Strength

U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services revenues (which accounted for 32% of second-quarter total revenues) increased 24% year over year to $1.66 billion. Operating income surged 46.8% year over year to $231.4 million, while the segment margin expanded 210 bps to 13.9%.



U.S. Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services (45%) revenues grew 31.1% year over year to $2.30 billion. Operating income rose 20.1% to $286.6 million, though the operating margin contracted 110 bps to 12.5%.

U.S. Building Services revenues (16%) advanced 5.6% year over year to $837.7 million. Operating income increased 26.6% year over year to $63.4 million, and the margin expanded 130 basis points to 7.6%.



U.S. Industrial Services revenues (7%) climbed 25.9% year over year to $353.8 million. The segment generated operating income of $9.6 million against a loss of $0.4 million in the year-ago quarter, lifting its margin to 2.7% from negative 0.1%.

EMCOR's Record RPOs Improve Revenue Visibility

RPOs, or contracted work yet to be recognized as revenue, increased 43.9% year over year to $17.14 billion. The metric also rose $3.89 billion from the end of 2025.



The largest increases came from Network and Communications, Water and Wastewater and Institutional and Healthcare. EMCOR also cited strong demand in Manufacturing and Industrial, High-Tech Manufacturing, fire life safety services and HVAC-related aftermarket projects.

EME's Balance Sheet Supports Capital Deployment

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $924.4 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $1.11 billion at 2025-end. Working capital increased to $1.45 billion from $1.07 billion, while total debt remained low at $6.1 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $289.9 million during the first six months of 2026. The company used $268.5 million for share repurchases, $35.6 million for dividends and $95 million for business acquisitions during the period.

EMCOR Raises Its Full-Year 2026 Guidance

EMCOR increased its 2026 revenue guidance to $20-$20.50 billion from $18.50-$19.25 billion. The company also raised its operating margin forecast to 9.5-9.8% from 9-9.4%.



Earnings are now expected to be between $32 and $33.25 per share, up from the previous range of $28.25-$29.75. The revised outlook reflects continued demand, success in winning and executing large-scale projects and management’s confidence in the company’s operating capabilities.

EMCOR’s Zacks Rank

EMCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Construction Releases

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted EPS and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased 8% year over year, driven by strong growth in the Concrete segment, supported by higher project volumes, new contract awards, expansion of site civil services and solid project execution. However, these gains were more than offset by weakness in the Marine business, where lower project volumes, along with higher selling, general and administrative expenses to support growth initiatives, pressured margins and reduced adjusted EBITDA, weighing on overall earnings.



Despite the softer quarter, Orion reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $900-$950 million, implying approximately 9% growth at the midpoint. However, the company lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook to $50-$54 million from the prior $54-$58 million range and reduced its adjusted earnings guidance to 23-30 cents per share from the earlier forecast of 36-42 cents.



United Rentals, Inc. URI reported solid second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings per share and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Record rental revenues, higher fleet productivity and robust specialty demand supported the results. Fleet productivity improved 3.4% year over year.



United Rentals’ management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $17.5-$17.8 billion from $16.9-$17.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA forecast increased to $7.98-$8.13 billion from $7.63-$7.88 billion.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing sharply year over year. The quarterly performance reflected continued strength across its end markets, robust execution by the operating teams and sustained demand that drove record backlog growth, reinforcing the company’s confidence in the business momentum.



Comfort Systems’ backlog as of June 30, 2026, totaled $14.06 billion, increasing 12.9% from $12.45 billion at March 31, 2026, and jumping 73.2% from $8.12 billion reported a year ago. On a same-store basis, backlog climbed to $13.70 billion from $8.12 billion in the year-ago period.

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