Emcor Group (EME) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Emcor Group said on October 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 16, 2023 will receive the payment on October 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $206.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.44%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 0.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1051 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emcor Group. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 7.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EME is 0.38%, a decrease of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 51,418K shares. The put/call ratio of EME is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.22% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emcor Group is 242.25. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.22% from its latest reported closing price of 206.67.

The projected annual revenue for Emcor Group is 11,865MM, an increase of 1.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,465K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,565K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 51.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,487K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 5.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,442K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 6.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,228K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 922K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Emcor Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

