Emcor Group (EME) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Emcor Group said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $152.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.44%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 0.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emcor Group. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 12.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EME is 0.36%, a decrease of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 52,743K shares. The put/call ratio of EME is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emcor Group is $186.32. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.92% from its latest reported closing price of $152.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Emcor Group is $11,865MM, an increase of 7.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cim Investment Mangement holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QBDSX - Quantified Managed Income Fund Investor Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Allworth Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 18.73% over the last quarter.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Emcor Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.