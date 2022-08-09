EMA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Emera Inc (TSX: EMA.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.79, changing hands as high as $61.01 per share. Emera Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMA's low point in its 52 week range is $56.87 per share, with $65.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.