Electronic Arts Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Electronic Arts Inc (EA):

Earnings: $182 million in Q4 vs. -$12 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.67 in Q4 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Revenue: $1.78 billion in Q4 vs. $1.87 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 to $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.575 - $1.675 Bln

