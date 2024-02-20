Elbit Systems Receives $300 Mln Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said it was awarded a contract in an amount of approximately $300 million to supply weapon, reconnaissance, driving, and situational awareness systems for approximately 230 armored vehicles, to a European customer. The contract will be performed over a period of six years.

Bezhalel Machlis, CEO of Elbit Systems, said: "This contract underscores the customer's high level of satisfaction for our systems and solutions already in service. It also reinforces Elbit Systems' leadership in the armored vehicle market."

