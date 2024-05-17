Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF, where 11,550,112 units were destroyed, or a 17.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EIPI, in morning trading today Enterprise Products Partners is down about 0.1%, and Energy Transfer is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra Telecommunications, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LTL, in morning trading today Meta Platforms is off about 0.5%, and Alphabet is up by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: EIPI, LTL: Big ETF Outflows

