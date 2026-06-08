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EHang Approves $30 Mln Share Repurchase Program; Stock Up In Pre-market

June 08, 2026 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - EHang Holdings Ltd. (EH), a Chinese aerospace and technology company, on Monday announced that its board of directors approved a share repurchase program.

The program authorizes the company to repurchase up to $30 million of its American Depositary Shares or ordinary shares over the next 12 months.

The company expects to fund the repurchases primarily from its existing cash balance.

In the pre-market trading, EHang Holdings Ltd is 3.23% higher at $8.15 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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