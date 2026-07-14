EG Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Exit?

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. EG have risen 17.7% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6.1%. The stock closed at $377.89 on Monday, near its 52-week high of $379.22, reflecting investor confidence.

EG shares have risen because of stronger-than-expected earnings, a much better combined ratio, lower catastrophe losses, solid investment income and confidence in management's specialty insurance and reinsurance strategy.

1-Year Price Performance: EG, AEG, AIZ, AIG & Industry





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Shares of other insurers like American International Group AIG, Aegon NV AEG and Assurant, Inc. AIZ have gained 9.4%, 12.5% and 17.6% respectively in the past year.

EG’s Attractive Valuation

EG’s shares are trading at a discount compared with the industry. Its price-to-book value of 0.98X is lower than the industry average of 2.98X. The insurer has a Value Score of A.







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Shares of other insurers like American International, Aegon and Assurant are trading at a discount to the industry average.

EG’s Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everest Group’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pinned at $53.05, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.1%. The estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $15.94 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 8.9%. The consensus estimate for 2027 EPS indicates an increase of 13.2%, while revenues indicate a decrease of 3.7% from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

EG’s earnings grew 18% in the last five years, better than the industry average of 10.7 %. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 12.4%.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on EG

The company has witnessed four upward earnings estimate revisions for 2026 over the past 60 days, against two downward revisions. For 2027, it has witnessed three upward revisions and one downward revision. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north by 0.6% and north 0.2%, respectively, over the same period.

EG’s Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital in the trailing 12 months was 9.7%, better than the industry average of 2.2%. This reflects the company’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

What Drives EG?

Reinsurance Treaty remains Everest Group's key growth engine, supported by disciplined underwriting, favorable reserve development and strong underwriting profitability. The Global Wholesale & Specialty business continues to gain traction, benefiting from portfolio optimization, improved underwriting and growth in higher-margin specialty lines. Although property catastrophe pricing has moderated, management remains disciplined, deploying capital only where risk-adjusted returns meet its profitability thresholds, supporting sustainable long-term earnings growth.

Everest Group continues to enhance portfolio quality by reducing exposure to lower-return casualty and retail insurance businesses while expanding higher-margin specialty and short-tail lines. The company also maintains conservative reserve practices, with favorable property reserve development and no material adverse U.S. casualty reserve movements, reflecting disciplined risk management and supporting earnings quality.

Net investment income has been improving, supported by strong alternative investment returns and growth in the fixed-income portfolio. Higher limited partnership income and expanding assets under management are expected to support investment returns.

Everest Group is actively scaling operations in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, Australia, and Italy, targeting regions with strong insurance demand and underpenetrated segments. Mexico and Colombia offer growth opportunities, driven by rising insurance adoption and demand for customized solutions. Australia and Italy provide exposure to developed markets with an increasing need for specialty and non-life coverage.

Everest Group is improving capital efficiency through the sale of its Commercial Retail Insurance business and the runoff of legacy operations, while the expanding Mt. Logan platform supports additional underwriting capacity and returns. The company also maintains a strong cash position and continues to enhance shareholder returns through regular dividends and an aggressive share repurchase program. Management expects a minimum quarterly buyback pace of $300 million throughout 2026.

Risks for EG Stock

Property catastrophe reinsurance pricing continues to soften, which may weigh on premium growth and margins despite favorable policy terms.

Everest Group faces foreign exchange risk as it operates in currencies such as the euro, pound, and Canadian dollar while reporting in U.S. dollars.

Everest Group remains vulnerable to large catastrophe losses and geopolitical events. Large natural disasters or geopolitical events could increase claims and adversely impact underwriting profitability.

Conclusion

Everest Group is poised for growth in underwriting discipline, international insurance expansion, a rise in investment income and financial flexibility. However, foreign exchange volatility, geopolitical tensions and catastrophe losses continue to be concerns.

Coupled with attractive valuation, optimistic analyst sentiment and higher returns, it is wise to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aegon NV (AEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.