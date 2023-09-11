EFA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.78, changing hands as high as $71.12 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFA's low point in its 52 week range is $54.61 per share, with $74.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.