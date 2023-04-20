EF Hutton Reiterates Merus N.V. (MRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, EF Hutton reiterated coverage of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.87% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $38.45. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 80.87% from its latest reported closing price of $21.26.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is $41MM, a decrease of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HIAHX - Hartford Healthcare Hls Fund Ia holds 24K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 46.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 38.34% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 746K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 191K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 23.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

MXMTX - Great-West Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 64K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 42.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 29.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.40%, a decrease of 31.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 39,389K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

