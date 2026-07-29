Edison International to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Edison International EIX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.58% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That are Likely to Have Impacted EIX’s Q2 Performance

Edison International’s continued investments in grid modernization, wildfire mitigation and infrastructure upgrades are likely to have supported its second-quarter performance. Ongoing spending on system hardening and grid improvement projects is expected to have strengthened operational reliability and supported the company’s long-term growth.



Strong revenue expectations, supported by the continued implementation of Southern California Edison’s approved General Rate Case, are likely to have contributed to the company’s earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Continued recovery of authorized investments is also expected to have supported financial performance.



Increasing electricity demand driven by electrification is likely to have supported Edison International’s revenues during the second quarter. Continued rate-base growth is also expected to have aided the company’s overall performance.



Ongoing cost-control measures and operational efficiency initiatives are likely to have strengthened Edison International’s overall earnings performance in the second quarter.

Edison International Price and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-eps-surprise | Edison International Quote

EIX’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.2%.



The same for revenues is pinned at $4.72 billion, implying 3.9% growth year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Edison International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +4.66%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Edison International carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Ameren AEE is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.08 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 6.9%.



The Southern Company SO is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



SO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.01 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 11%.



Vistra VST is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $6.38 billion, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 50.1%. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.41 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 138.6%.

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Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.