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Edge Total Intelligence Wins $1.2 Mln Austal USA Contracts For U.S. Navy Platform

June 15, 2026 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (CTRL.V, UNFYF) Monday said that it has won contracts worth $1.2 million from Austal USA to provide data integration for the U.S. Navy's Digital Secure Exchange for Additive Platform.

The contracts cover edgeTI's edgeCore digital twin software, which will serve as the data brokerage layer for 'Digital SEA,' Austal USA's secure marketplace for sharing 3D printing and additive manufacturing data across the Navy's submarine and maritime industrial base.

The award marks edgeCore's first deployment at the Navy's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia, operated by Austal USA.

Digital SEA is designed to let the Navy, equipment makers and certified suppliers collaborate on sensitive part specifications, with end-to-end traceability from design to production.

The platform aims to cut lead times and bring non-traditional defense suppliers into Navy programs by bridging digital manufacturing data with physical logistics.

The company is preparing for a potential NASDAQ uplisting this year.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, shares of Edge Total Intelligence closed Friday's trading 3.64 percent lower at C$0.5300

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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