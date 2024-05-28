Edenred Expands Services with Spirii Acquisition

EDENRED (FR:EDEN) has released an update.

Edenred has enhanced its ‘Beyond Fuel’ strategy by acquiring Spirii, a key player in SaaS for EV charging, to offer an integrated fleet management solution in Europe, starting with France and Germany. The deal enriches Edenred’s service offerings, allowing companies to manage electric charging for vehicles on the road, at work, and at home, and capitalizes on synergies to reduce fleet management costs. The integration of Spirii’s technology with Edenred’s extensive network marks a significant step in the company’s support of the energy transition for fleet managers.

