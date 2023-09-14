ECL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/18/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/18/23, Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of ECL's recent stock price of $178.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ECL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECL's low point in its 52 week range is $131.04 per share, with $191.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.38.

In Thursday trading, Ecolab Inc shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

