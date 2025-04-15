$ECC stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ECC stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,610,794 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ECC:
$ECC Insider Trading Activity
$ECC insiders have traded $ECC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH P. ONORIO (CFO/COO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,250 shares for an estimated $139,900 and 0 sales.
- THOMAS P. MAJEWSKI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,086 shares for an estimated $24,999
$ECC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $ECC stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEGACY INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC added 843,716 shares (+20306.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,492,198
- LEGACY WEALTH MANAGMENT, LLC/ID added 843,716 shares (+20306.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,492,198
- MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP added 191,039 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,696,426
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 147,984 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,314,097
- UBS GROUP AG added 147,685 shares (+1126.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,311,442
- INVESCO LTD. removed 129,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,148,175
- MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, LLC removed 118,944 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,056,222
