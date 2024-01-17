EBND Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Symbol: EBND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.72, changing hands as low as $20.68 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EBND's low point in its 52 week range is $19.24 per share, with $21.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.70.
