Earnings Send Stocks Mixed; VIX Marks 5th Loss

The major indexes closed out another wishy-washy session mixed, as investors continue to digest big name earnings and their impact on the U.S. economic outlook. Volatility is expected to continue with all eyes on Netflix (NFLX), United Airlines (UAL), and several other bank earnings reports due out tonight and before the bell tomorrow. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), meanwhile, logged a fifth-straight daily loss.

Things to Know Today

A recently noted flaw in the build of its 737 Max planes will not falter Boeing's (BA) plans to increase production, says CEO Dave Calhoun. (CNBC) The U.S. Treasury department said Secretary Janet Yellen will give remarks on the nation's economic relationship with China on Thursday. (MarketWatch) Rare double upgrade boosted chip giant. Bulls cheered this solar stock. Earnings sent Lockheed stock to a fresh record high.

China GDP Data Pushes Oil Higher

Higher-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) data out of China sent crude modestly higher for today's session. May-dated crude added 3 cents, or 0.1%, to close at $80.86 per barrel.

Gold managed to eke out a win despite a brief stint below $2,000 and two days of losses. The June-dated commodity added $12.70 or 0.6%, to settle at $2,019.70 an ounce.

