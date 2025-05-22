Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $264.74 million.

• Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $251.30 million.

• CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $232.82 million.

• Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $79.04 million.

• Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $259.06 million.

• Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $10.74 billion.

• Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $133.65 million.

• Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $445.75 million.

• Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.98 million.

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.91 per share on revenue of $7.56 billion.

• ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $598.27 million.

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $420.66 million.

• Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.15 per share on revenue of $504.15 million.

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $964.35 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $229.17 million.

• Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $125.65 million.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Silvercorp Metals (AMEX:SVM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $48.30 million.

