Eagle Materials (EXP) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Eagle Materials said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $144.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.59%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=175).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.02% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Materials is $158.77. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.02% from its latest reported closing price of $144.31.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Materials is $2,176MM, an increase of 4.06%. The projected annual EPS is $12.09, an increase of 4.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Materials. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXP is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 42,186K shares. The put/call ratio of EXP is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,685K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 48.41% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,372K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 52.32% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,138K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 7.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,114K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 0.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,101K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXP by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Eagle Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

