Eagle Eye Solutions Expands with New Contracts and Credit Facility

November 21, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eagle Eye Solutions (GB:EYE) has released an update.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has started FY25 strong with new contracts, including a five-year deal with Waterstones in the UK and multi-year engagements with retailers like RONA in Canada. The company has secured a new £10m credit facility from HSBC, doubling its previous facility, to support its growth strategy. With a robust sales pipeline and a focus on personalised loyalty solutions, Eagle Eye is poised for continued expansion in the global market.

