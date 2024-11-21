Eagle Eye Solutions Expands with New Contracts and Credit Facility

Eagle Eye Solutions (GB:EYE) has released an update.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has started FY25 strong with new contracts, including a five-year deal with Waterstones in the UK and multi-year engagements with retailers like RONA in Canada. The company has secured a new £10m credit facility from HSBC, doubling its previous facility, to support its growth strategy. With a robust sales pipeline and a focus on personalised loyalty solutions, Eagle Eye is poised for continued expansion in the global market.
