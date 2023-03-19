Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Eagle Bancorp said on March 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.82%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 5.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.45% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp is $49.98. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.45% from its latest reported closing price of $35.84.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Bancorp is $364MM, an increase of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGBN is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 26,813K shares. The put/call ratio of EGBN is 8.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,269K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,100K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing a decrease of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 49.54% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,056K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 5.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 991K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 7.86% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 822K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Eagle Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

