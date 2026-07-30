Dyne Q2 Loss Widens As Phase 3 For DMD Therapy Progresses

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN), reported a wider net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided various clinical highlights.

Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for genetically driven muscle diseases. Its pipeline focuses on myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) using its FORCE platform to deliver therapeutics directly to muscle tissue.

Second Quarter Highlights

For the second quarter of 2026 the net loss widened by 61% to $178.56 million, from $110.86 million in the pervious year.

Diluted loss per share was $1.08 per share compared with $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $898.47 million as of June 30, 2026.

The company expects the cash runway, including net proceeds from an underwritten public offering, to fund its operations into the second quarter of 2028.

Clinical Highlights And Milestones

Zeleciment rostudirsen (z-rostudirsen)

The global Phase 3 FORZETTO trial of z-rostudirsen for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) was initiated in May 2026 after it had aligned with the U.S. FDA on the trial's design and protocol.

The U.S. FDA has accepted the BLA for the drug, and provided a PDUFA date for January 21, 2027.

Dyne expects to launch z-rostudirsen in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approval, and is pursuing approvals in international markets. The company is also advancing four exon-skipping candidates targeting DMD patients amenable to exons 53, 45, 44, and 55.

Zeleciment basivarsen (z-basivarsen)

The Phase 3 Harmonia trial of z-basivarsen for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) began dosing participants in July 2026.

Dyne plans the release of topline data from the ACHIEVE REC trial in the first quarter of 2027 to support a potential U.S. accelerated approval filing in the third quarter of 2027. Subject to Priority Review and approval, the company anticipates launching z-basivarsen in the U.S. in the first half of 2028 and is also pursuing regulatory approvals outside the U.S. for DM1.

DYNE-302

The U.S. FDA has cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to initiate the Phase 1 trial for DYNE-302 in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. DYN closed Thursday's trade at $25.10, down 3.09%. In the pre-market, shares are trading up 0.38% at $25.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.