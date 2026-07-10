Is Dynatrace Stock a Buy Now or a Hold at Current Levels?

Dynatrace DT gives investors a familiar software trade-off. The business is growing, recurring revenue is high and enterprise adoption continues to broaden.



The stock, however, is not a clean bargain. Valuation has reset from historical levels, but near-term upside looks measured, while margin and timing risks argue against chasing the shares.

Dynatrace Delivers Solid Growth but Not a Clean Bargain

Fiscal 2026 revenues reached $2 billion, up 19% from the prior year. Subscription revenues were $1.9 billion, representing 96% of total revenues, giving Dynatrace a highly recurring software profile.



Dynatrace, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dynatrace, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dynatrace, Inc. Quote

Annual recurring revenues were $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, up 18% year over year. That supports the quality case, but quality alone does not make a software stock attractive at any price.



Datadog DDOG remains a relevant peer for investors comparing cloud observability platforms. Its broad monitoring and analytics platform overlaps with the same enterprise demand themes Dynatrace is targeting. Cisco Systems CSCO, through Cisco Observability and Splunk Observability Cloud, is another important comparison point. Cisco’s presence shows how large platform vendors continue to compete for enterprise observability budgets. Dynatrace is also facing significant competition from Elastic ESTC.

DT Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DT Earnings and Cash Flow Support the Bull Case

Dynatrace posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $532 million also topped the consensus mark and increased 19.4% year over year.



Cash generation adds another positive layer. Dynatrace produced free cash flow of $212.4 million in the quarter and ended March 2026 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.17 billion.



That financial flexibility matters. It gives the company room to keep investing in product innovation, go-to-market capacity and platform adoption while maintaining a profitable profile.

Why Dynatrace Still Looks More Balanced Than Cheap

DT recently traded at 5.45X forward 12-month sales, below its five-year median of 8.73X. That lower multiple makes the stock less demanding than it was during stronger software valuation cycles. Dynatrace has a Value Score of D.

DT Stock’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Still, the upside case is restrained. The $47 price target implies only measured appreciation from the recent share price of $45.23, leaving investors with a balanced setup rather than a clear dislocation.

DT Near-Term Risks Could Cap Returns

The main issue is not demand. It is the timing and cost profile around that demand.



Dynatrace is expected to face about a one-point gross margin headwind in fiscal 2027 as cloud hosting costs rise with strong platform consumption. Under the Dynatrace Platform Subscription model, usage can grow before annual recurring revenue fully reflects that consumption.



Quarterly performance may also be uneven. Annual resets, renewal timing, billing seasonality and shifts in net new annual recurring revenue mix can affect bookings and free cash flow from quarter to quarter.

How DT’s Signals Frame a Hold-or-Wait Decision

The bottom line is that Dynatrace looks more like a high-quality hold-or-wait name than an obvious buy at current levels. The company has growth, recurring revenue, cash flow and enterprise relevance, but the stock’s near-term setup is not especially forceful.



Dynatrace currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.