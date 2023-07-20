Dynatrace (DT) Drives Cloud Optimization With Microsoft Azure

Dynatrace DT recently announced a new multi-year partnership with Microsoft MSFT to help joint customers use the Dynatrace platform on Microsoft Azure for faster and easier cloud migration and optimization.

The partnership includes joint sales and marketing activities, such as campaigns, events, webinars and workshops to meet the growing demand for Dynatrace on Azure. Customers can also use their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) to buy Dynatrace through the Azure Marketplace.

Hybrid, multicloud and cloud-native technologies are essential for digital transformation in large-size organizations. Partnership with Microsoft will cater to this by delivering the benefits of deep unified observability, application security and extensive automation to organizations worldwide.

Dynatrace supports all Azure Services, such as Azure Spring Cloud, Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Linux and Azure Functions, giving customers near real-time visibility and control over their entire hybrid and multicloud environment.

Through this enhanced partnership, DT’s customers will be able to migrate more workloads to the cloud, optimize existing cloud deployments and deliver consistent experiences for their end users.

Dynatrace Leverages on Cloud Optimization to Boost Prospects

To drive the next phase of digital business transformation, organizations are leveraging on emerging technologies like cloud optimization and generative AI. Per a report by Gartner, 75% of organizations will adopt a digital transformation model predicated on cloud as the fundamental underlying platform by 2026.



Dynatrace leverages on sophisticated AI capabilities and multi-cloud ecosystem to deliver real-time improved insights and automation. It enabled delivery of reliable infrastructure, improved application security and successful digital transformation initiatives.



Shares of Dynatrace have increased 41.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry’s increase of 19.8% in the same time frame.



Apart from Microsoft, it has actively collaborated with other hyperscalers like Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud to create secure enterprise ready offerings that bring the power of unified observability and security platform on these cloud environments.

In April 2023, Dynatrace achieved the AWS Cloud Operations Competency in the monitoring and observability category. This demonstrates its expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end cloud operations.

Dynatrace is available as a SaaS solution on Google Cloud, providing customers with the advantages of its cloud-native and web-scale architecture. It also provides automatic full stack monitoring of services running in the Google Cloud.

Demand for its unified observability and security platform have increased in recent times. Strong partner base, increased cloud optimization by organizations and the global adoption of the Dynatrace platform are expected to boost its prospects.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues between $325 million and $328 million, indicating a 22-23% year over year rise. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $326.89 million, indicating growth of 22.31% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 22 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year rise of 22.22%.

