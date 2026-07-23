DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) ended the recent trading session at $174.81, demonstrating a +1.3% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.21% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The industrial products supplier's stock has climbed by 2.77% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.5, reflecting a 4.9% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $548 million, up 9.89% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.2 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, signifying shifts of +14.39% and +10.1%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, DXP Enterprises holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, DXP Enterprises is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.83. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.63 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.