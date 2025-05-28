DuPont Achieves 100% Renewable Electricity in EU Operations

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ) announced the achievement of 100% grid electricity from renewable sources across the entire European Union (“EU”) operations. This was done by using Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), strengthening its commitment to achieving sustainability goals. This marked a key milestone toward the company’s goal of attaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The conversion of European Union manufacturing sites to 100% renewable electricity underlined DD’s core value of protecting the planet. The transition entailed the installation of on-site solar panels and the purchase of bundled and unbundled RECs in 13 of its manufacturing sites in the European Union.

In 2021, DuPont became a member of RE100, an international environmental initiative by the Climate Group in collaboration with CDP, bringing companies dedicated to transitioning operational electricity usage to entirely renewable energy sources together. DD is dedicated to accomplishing decarbonization in its operations by 2050.

DD stock has lost 13.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 25.8% decline.



On the first-quarterearnings call DuPont announced that it projects net sales of approximately $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of around $815 million and adjusted earnings per share of about $1.05 for the second quarter. This outlook reflects a seasonal sequential increase in sales. The company also maintained its full-year 2025 guidance.

DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While AKZOY and NEM currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it in one, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 30.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. Its shares have gained 13.6% in the past year.





