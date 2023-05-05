Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.52%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dundee Precious Metals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPMLF is 0.50%, a decrease of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 53,998K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dundee Precious Metals is 9.41. The forecasts range from a low of 7.09 to a high of $10.87. The average price target represents an increase of 107.20% from its latest reported closing price of 4.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dundee Precious Metals is 566MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 14,240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,699K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPMLF by 15.47% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,873K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,774K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPMLF by 14.88% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,449K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,970K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPMLF by 6.61% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,015K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPMLF by 24.33% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPMLF by 10.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.