Dundee Precious Metals Agrees To Acquire Osino

(RTTNews) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO), announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V), a gold exploration company.

As part of the agreement, Dundee's consideration consists of C$0.775 in cash per Osino share and 0.0801 of a DPM common share per Osino share. The acquisition implies a value of C$1.55 per Osino share and a total equity value of C$287 million.

The total acquisition represents a premium of 37.2 percent and 44.3 percent based on the closing price and 30-day volume weighted average price of Osino Shares as of December 15, and on the TSX Venture Exchange, respectively.

Upon completion of the acquisition, DPM will issue 13,766,364 shares to Osino shareholders and existing Osino shareholders will own around 7 percent of the combined company.

The acquisition of Osino is expected to enhance DPM's asset portfolio. Twin Hills is a multi-million-ounce gold project of Osino with 2.15 million ounces of Proven and Probable Reserves located in Namibia in a mining-friendly jurisdiction. This project is of interest to DPM.

A feasibility study done by Osino in June outlined an open-pit project with a 13-year mine life and average annual production of 175,000 ounces of gold over the first five years, with first production targeted in the second half of 2026 located in Twin Hills.

"Twin Hills represents a unique opportunity to add a high-quality development asset in an excellent mining jurisdiction to our portfolio. The project provides a foundation for our future production profile with production targeted for 2026, as well as significant exploration upside," commented David Rae, CEO of Dundee Precious Metals.

Additionally, DPM has agreed to purchase an aggregate of $10 million common shares of Osino in two equal tranches, at a price of C$1.13 per share pursuant to a concurrent private placement.

As per the company, this provides Osino with funding for project activities, including engineering, drilling and other corporate purposes.

Upon the closing of both the tranches of the Concurrent Private Placement, DPM will own around 7 percent of the common shares of Osino prior to the closing of the transaction.

The first tranche is expected to close on or before January 9, 2024.

On Friday, Dundee Precious Metals shares closed at C$9.76, down 2.69% and Osino shares closed at C$1.13, up 0.89% in Toronto.

