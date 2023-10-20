DSTL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the DSTL ETF (Symbol: DSTL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.00, changing hands as low as $43.92 per share. DSTL shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSTL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.47 per share, with $47.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.94.

