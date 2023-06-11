Driving Revolution: Uber and Waymo Join Forces

Uber (NYSE: UBER) is the leader in ride sharing, but it's failed to build autonomous driving that could lower costs long-term. Now, it's turning to Waymo for technology, but will that project succeed? Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss the most recent developments in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 31, 2023. The video was published on June 6, 2023.

