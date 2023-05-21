DREAM Unlimited Corp - (DRUNF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

DREAM Unlimited Corp - said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in DREAM Unlimited Corp -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRUNF is 0.20%, a decrease of 21.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 2,547K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DREAM Unlimited Corp - is 35.03. The forecasts range from a low of 32.07 to a high of $38.77. The average price target represents an increase of 115.56% from its latest reported closing price of 16.25.

The projected annual revenue for DREAM Unlimited Corp - is 413MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 840K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 9.60% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 239K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 3.27% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRUNF by 3.55% over the last quarter.

