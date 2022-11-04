Markets
DraftKings Tumbles 19%

November 04, 2022 — 10:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are tumbling more than 19 percent on Friday morning trade. The company reported a sequential decline in third-quarter Monthly Unique Payers or MUPs. The B2C customers were 1.6 million, up 22 percent from the prior year, however, it was lower than 30 percent in the second quarter. In the first quarter, MUPs were up 29 percent.

The digital sports entertainment and gaming company's shares are currently at $12.66, down 19.23 percent from the previous close of $15.67 on a volume of 20,557,476.

