Doximity (DOCS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Doximity (DOCS) closed at $42.90, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

Shares of the medical social networking site have appreciated by 15.92% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Doximity in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.26, signifying a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $127.05 million, indicating a 11.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $520.23 million. These totals would mark changes of +10.53% and +9.43%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Doximity. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Doximity is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Doximity is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.14, so one might conclude that Doximity is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DOCS has a PEG ratio of 4.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

