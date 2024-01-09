DOX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.37, changing hands as high as $89.48 per share. Amdocs Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOX's low point in its 52 week range is $78.375 per share, with $99.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.44.

