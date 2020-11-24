Dow's (DOW) Unit Introduces Tenter Frame BOPE Packaging Films

Dow Inc.’s DOW business unit, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, recently announced the launch of a wide range of tenter frame, biaxially-oriented polyethylene (TF-BOPE) for linear low, medium and high-density packaging films. The solutions enable customers to use tough, printable, and visually appealing BOPE films for producing resource-efficient, mono-material packaging designed for recyclability.

Notably, Dow’s TF-BOPE-based solutions are commercially available in Asia-Pacific. These are known for their remarkable appearance as well as impact resistance. They are used in various applications including downgauged frozen food films and duplex PE-based laminates that are used for personal and home care pre-made pouches.

Ticinoplast and Plastchim-T customers will now be able to work with a range of tested TF-BOPE films suitable for roto-and flexo-gravure printing. This includes co-extruded films and laminates, high-clarity films for downgauging and high-density TF-BOPE films with remarkable stiffness.

Per management at Ticinoplast, BOPE is a breakthrough technology in flexible packaging. It has excellent sealability and mechanical characteristics comparable to optics and printability available in current films. The joint efforts of the participants in this BOPE development will lead to recyclable flexible packaging solutions in the market.

Further, BOPE enables a closed life-cycle for plastic packaging and creates opportunities for a new generation of biaxially-oriented films.

Dow’s shares are up 2.2% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 4.3%.

In its third-quarter call, Dow stated that it expects the rebound witnessed in markets in the third quarter to continue in the near term. The company entered the fourth quarter with momentum on a sequential-comparison basis, improved financial flexibility and a consistent focus on cash. The company continues to focus on delivering according to its strategic and operational objectives.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Dow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are B2Gold Corp BTG, BHP Group BHP and Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM, all carrying Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

B2Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 257.1% for 2020. Its shares have returned 54.3% in the past year.

BHP Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.9% for fiscal 2021. The company’s shares have gained 7.4% in the past year.

Silvercorp Metals has an expected earnings growth rate of 40% for fiscal 2021. The company’s shares have surged 43.5% in the past year.

