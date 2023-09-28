Down 37% from Highs, What’s Ahead for AMD Stock?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have witnessed a pullback recently and are down about 37% from their November 2021 high and 22.6% from their 52-week high of $132.83. While AMD stock has reversed a portion of its gains, AI (artificial intelligence) brings significant growth opportunities to the company. Moreover, Wall Street analysts’ outlooks remain positive on AMD stock, and their price targets suggest considerable upside potential.

With this in mind, let’s look at the catalysts that could fuel growth in AMD stock.

Solid Growth Opportunities Ahead

AMD, like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), is one of the key beneficiaries of the stellar demand for chips and GPUs (graphics processing units) that power AI systems. While Nvidia remains the leader in the AI space, AMD’s CEO, Lisa Su, sees multibillion-dollar growth opportunities from AI across multiple verticals, including cloud computing and edge technology.

To expand its footprint in AI, AMD has amplified its investment in AI-focused research, development, and market strategies. This positions the company for significant market share gains. Further, AMD unveiled new Instinct MI300X GPUs, which will likely accelerate its growth, as it is termed the world's most advanced accelerator for generative AI.

The company is advancing its AI strategy well and is expanding its ecosystem of AI hardware and software partners, which bodes well for future growth. Further, beyond AI, an anticipated recovery in the PC industry will support its growth and share price.

Is AMD Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

While AMD stock has witnessed a pullback, analysts expect a fresh rally powered by AI-led demand. AMD stock has received 22 Buys and seven Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, the average AMD stock price target of $140.25 implies 36.6% upside potential from current levels.

The Takeaway

AMD stock stands to gain from the robust demand for its MI250 accelerator. Further, the launch of the MI300 GPUs in Q4 is poised to amplify its growth trajectory. A potential resurgence in the PC market also adds to its positive momentum. Wall Street analysts back AMD's promising future with a Strong Buy consensus, highlighting AI as a key driver for growth.

