Dow, S&P 500 Avoid 3rd-Straight Loss

Wall Street was choppy on Wednesday. The Nasdaq finished lower for a third-straight day, while the Dow and S&P 500 pared their own losses in the final hour of trading to finish marginally higher. Investors are grappling with the Fed's latest meeting minutes, which indicated the central bank isn't rushing to cut interest rates until it has "greater confidence" that inflation is slowing. Nvidia (NVDA) is slated to report earnings after the close, and the chipmaker has a high bar to clear after it recently overtook Alphabet's (GOOGL) market cap.

Oil prices were modestly higher today, as investors monitored the outlook for crude demand as well as developments in the Middle East. For the session, April-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) added 87 cents, or 1.1%, to finish at $77.91 per barrel

While Spot gold ruse today, precious metal futures stumbled as traders continued to watch the Israel-Hamas War, attacks in the Red Sea, and U.S. monetary policy. April-dated gold shed $5.50, or 0.3%, to settle at $2,034.30 for the session.

