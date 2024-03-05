Dow, Nasdaq Stage Sharp Drops as 'Fear Gauge' Rises

A tech selloff led by Apple's (AAPL) decline, as well as a weaker-than-expected ISM services index pressured Wall Street on Tuesday. Both the Dow and Nasdaq shed triple digits, their worst single-session drop since Feb. 13. The S&P 500 fell as well, putting all three major indexes further away from their recent highs. Amid the tumult, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), recorded its best daily percentage pop since Feb. 13.

Bullion Marks 3rd-Straight Win, Record High

Oil prices settled lower as investors weighed energy demand against China's economic plans. For the session, April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 59 cents, or roughly 0.8%, to finish at $78.15 per barrel.

Conversely, gold prices rose for a third-straight session to secure another record high. The precious metal's bump came amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon. April-dated gold rose $15.60, or 0.7%, to settle at $2,141.90 per ounce.

